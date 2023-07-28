Home » Eagles co-founder Randy Meisner dies at 77
Eagles co-founder Randy Meisner dies at 77

The Eagles, legendary rock band among the most influential of the seventies, lose one of the historic members: Randy Meisner, bassist and singer and co-founder of the group, died at the age of 77. The band themselves communicated it on their official website: “The Eagles are sad to announce that founding member, bassist and vocalist, Randy Meisner, passed away last night (July 26, ndr) in Los Angeles at the age of 77, due to complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.”

“Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and was instrumental in the band’s early success. His vocal range was astonishing, as evidenced by his signature ballad, ‘Take It to the Limit,'” the statement read.

The Eagles were formed in Los Angeles in 1971 with Meisner, Glenn Frey (d. 2016), Don Henley and Bernie Leadon. However, nine years later the band broke up due to disagreements and drug problems. But there were already their big hits from “Take it easy” to “Hotel California”, one of the most popular songs in rock history.

“Rolling Stone” magazine listed the self-titled album as one of the 500 greatest albums of all time. Meisner left the group in 1977 to continue his solo career and was replaced by Timothy B. Schmit. One of his biggest solo hits was 1981’s “Hearts on Fire.” He fell on a rough patch in 2016 after his wife Lana Rae Meisner died after being shot while she was moving a shotgun inside their Los home. Angeles.

The Eagles, currently consisting of Henley, B. Schmit, Vince Gill, Joe Walsh and Deacon Frey, recently announced their farewell tour The Long Goodbye after 52 years together.

