Early January 2024 a little more dynamic and with a drop in temperature. Here is the trend « 3B Meteo

Early January 2024 a little more dynamic and with a drop in temperature. Here is the trend

Early January 2024 a little more dynamic and with a drop in temperature. Here is the trend

Weather – Trend between January 2nd and 3rd

The disruption expected on New Year’s Eve should continue its march towards the central-southern regions between 2 and 3 January. This is the most accredited modeling vision within the weather scenarios based on probabilism. The trough would thus also extend to the Center and the South, bringing some rains and showers accompanied by a drop in temperatures. This passage would fit into a context of greater dynamism with a ripple of Atlantic perturbed flow which would allow for another rapid worsening in Italy between 4 and 5 (to be confirmed).

The type of circulation however, it would not yet be entirely favorable to a return to normal in terms of temperature which could at times be even higher than average. Who expects more typical conditions winter will most likely have to be patient until after the Epiphany. In fact, only later could circulation on a synoptic scale arise more incisive cold cues for Southern Europe but with consequences still to be evaluated for Italy. Stay updated.

To find out the thermal trend expected in the next few days, consult our thermal maps for up to 10 days >> Here.

