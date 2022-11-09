Early Reading｜The 14th China Airshow opens, and a batch of high-end products from Jiangsu are unveiled

On November 7, local time, Kruger, director of the European Office of the World Health Organization, issued a statement on the health effects of climate change, stating that it is estimated that at least 15,000 people in Europe will die in 2022 due to high temperatures. (China News Network)

On the 8th local time, the Russian government announced that it had approved sanctions against 74 companies from Bulgaria, Canada, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, Lithuania, Slovakia, Montenegro, Poland, the United Kingdom and the United States, prohibiting them from conducting military and technical cooperation transactions. (CCTV News Client)

The website of the National Health Service, the British public medical system, issued a statement on the 7th saying that two volunteers had already received “artificial red blood cells” infusions, with an input volume of between 5 and 10 milliliters, equivalent to one to two teaspoons. Previously, researchers isolated 500,000 stem cells from about 470 ml of blood donated by healthy people, cultured 50 billion red blood cells on this basis, and finally screened about 15 billion “artificial red blood cells” that were grown to be suitable for human input. (CCTV News Client)

On November 8, 2022, a total lunar eclipse will make its debut. On that day, the total lunar eclipse begins at 16:00 and ends at 21:57, of which 18:17 to 19:42 is the best viewing time. (Meeting Point News)

On the afternoon of November 8, at the 14th China Air Show, COMAC signed a confirmation order with 7 leasing companies for 300 C919 aircraft and 30 ARJ21 aircraft. This signing is also confirmed since the establishment of COMAC. The one with the largest order quantity. (CCTV News Client)

Recently, the Ministry of Education issued the “Implementation Plan for the Construction of the National Education System for Green and Low-Carbon Development”, which requires that by 2025, the concept of green and low-carbon life and the norms of green and low-carbon development will be popularized and disseminated in primary and secondary schools, and the concept of green and low-carbon will enter the education of primary and secondary schools. system. (CCTV News Client)

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, and the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development have jointly issued the Implementation Plan for Carbon Peaking in the Building Materials Industry recently, proposing that during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period, the structural adjustment of the building materials industry will achieve success. Significant progress has been made, the industry has continued to promote energy-saving and low-carbon technologies, the unit energy consumption and carbon emission intensity of key products such as cement, glass, and ceramics have continued to decline, and the comprehensive energy consumption level of cement clinker per unit product has been reduced by more than 3%. (Xinhua News Agency)

Recently, the Ministry of Emergency Management issued a notice to the emergency management departments (bureaus) of all provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), the Emergency Management Bureau of Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, all fire rescue corps, and all forest fire brigades, requesting to attach great importance to the low temperature rain, snow and freezing disasters this winter and next spring. Prevention and response work, timely and effective disaster prevention and mitigation measures are taken to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property. (CCTV News Client)

On November 8, the Ministry of Civil Affairs, the Office of the Central Rural Work Leading Group, the Ministry of Finance, and the National Rural Revitalization Bureau issued the “Notice on Further Doing a Good Job in Social Assistance such as Minimum Living Guarantee”. Click for the full text (CCTV News Client)

On November 8, the results of the 32nd China Journalism Awards sponsored by the All-China Journalists Association were announced. A total of 6 works of Xinhua Newspaper Media Group won the China News Award, including 1 first prize, 2 second prizes, and 3 third prizes. (Meeting Point News)

On November 8, the Jiangsu section of Liyang-Ningde Expressway, another expressway connecting Anhui out of Jiangsu, was officially opened to traffic. The project starts from Xinchang Hub, passes through Nandu Town, Tianmuhu Town and Shezhu Town in Liyang City, and ends at the border of Anhui Province, with a total length of 23.724 kilometers. (Meeting Point News)

On November 8, the 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Expo opened at the Zhuhai International Air Show Center, and many “star products” made a stunning appearance. The air show focuses on building the brand image of “China’s military industry” and “China’s aerospace industry”. Visitors will see the latest scientific and technological achievements of China’s large-scale aerospace projects including the exploration of the moon, the sun and Mars. Sophisticated products were also unveiled at the air show, shining brightly. (Meeting Point News)

On November 8, the “Wu Gou Xueming – Jiangsu Province’s Achievement Exhibition on Fighting and Preventing Cultural Relics Crime” jointly organized by the Jiangsu Provincial Public Security Department, the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, and the Provincial Cultural Relics Bureau opened at the Nanjing Museum. The more than 700 precious cultural relics displayed in this exhibition are selected from the more than 10,000 cultural relics seized in Jiangsu since the national special campaign to combat and prevent cultural relic crimes in August 2020. (Meeting Point News)

Statistics from the Jiangsu Provincial Bureau of Statistics show that in the first three quarters, there were 2,773 projects under construction over 1 billion yuan in the province, an increase of 366 over the same period last year, a year-on-year increase of 15.2%. The completed investment in projects of more than 1 billion yuan increased by 18% year-on-year, driving the total investment to increase by 4.3 percentage points, and the contribution rate to the province’s investment growth reached 122%, an increase of 10.2 percentage points over the first half of the year. (Meeting Point News)

On November 8, the registration of civil servants for the 2023 annual examination in Jiangsu Province was launched, which will last until November 14. In 2023, the province has compiled a total of 9,272 recruitment plans, second only to 2021, and the number of recruits is the second highest in history. (Meeting Point News)

General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, Chairman of the Central Military Commission, and Joint Commander-in-Chief of the Military Commission, Xi Jinping inspected the Joint Operations Command Center of the Military Commission on the 8th. He emphasized that the entire army must focus all its energy on fighting wars, focus all work on fighting wars, speed up the improvement of its ability to win, and effectively fulfill the mission and tasks of our army in the new era. (Xinhua News Agency)

