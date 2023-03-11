Ovarian cancer is often detected too late, and there are early symptoms that occur in our daily activities.

Ovarian cancer is a serious disease, which, due to non-specific symptoms, is usually detected late. In the world, 290,000 new cases of ovarian cancer are registered annually, and during one year, around 180,000 women in the world lose their battle with this disease. In our country, about 800 women get sick from this cancer every year, while ovarian cancer takes more than 450 lives. Every day in Serbia, three women fall ill and one dies from this disease.

Malignant cells spread rapidly, and the disease, unfortunately, is mostly diagnosed at an advanced stage. Symptoms are not always visible, so early diagnosis is crucial in the continuation of treatment. There are signs that you can notice in time, but the biggest problem is that most women ignore them. Symptoms may include back painbut there are also those that appear while we are eating.

Doctors claim that they are a quick feeling of satiety or loss of appetite are the earliest warning signs to ovarian cancer. This phenomenon can occur because the tumor is pushing other organs in the stomach. Therefore, if you often feel like you can’t finish your meal and you haven’t eaten much, you might want to see a doctor. While feeling full is one symptom, experts say there are nine other signs you need to watch out for. That are:

flatulence

constant stomach pains

Digestive disorders

frequent urination

back pain

changes in bowel habits

unexplained weight loss

vaginal bleeding in postmenopause

extreme fatigue

Doctors also note that these can be symptoms of other, less serious problems.

