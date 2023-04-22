by gds.it – ​​2 hours ago

Raise awareness among Palermo school children of the importance of respecting the environment by promoting a competition that aims to reward the most incisive and captivating contribution on the theme of sustainability. It is the initiative promoted by the Kindness Movement, which is part…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Earth day, a competition in the schools of Palermo named in memory of Pino Urso appeared 2 hours ago on the online newspaper gds.it».