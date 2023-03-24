The company adheres to the initiative Earth Hour 2023a global event organized by WWF that invites people to turn off their lights for an hour to express their commitment to a more sustainable future.

WINDTRE will turn off the lights of its main offices for an hour and will promote the event through its web and social channels, joining the campaign “-CO2 +Nature: the equation of the future!” and involving its stores. A symbolic gesture, which will take place between 20.30 and 21.30 tomorrow, 25 March 2023, which expresses the collective commitment to give the world a more sustainable future.

To tell how important it is protect nature and biodiversityWINDTRE has also created an illustrated volume in collaboration with WWF Italy.

The text, in addition to an unpublished story by Federico Moccia, collects drawings and answers to questions from the children and grandchildren of WINDTRE people who participated in the Oasis project, created to raise awareness among the little ones of respect for the environment. You can read the volume “Is there a caterpillar in the forest?” on the WINDTRE corporate website.

Environmental protection is a priority for WINDTRE, which has reduced its CO2 emissions by almost 40% compared to 2017 and is committed to zeroing them by 2030.

In the green area, the company promotes energy efficiency and sustainable mobility projects, seeks to extend the life cycle of fixed and mobile devices to limit the production of electronic waste and offers its customers refurbished products and ECO-SIM cards made with plastic material 100% recycled.

WINDTRE has also contributed to the creation of two urban forests in the cities of Taranto e Treviso.

Cover image: WWF – Earth Hour