March 25, 2023

From the Colosseum to the Brandenburg Gate also touching Asia: many countries have joined the WWF initiative created in 2007









Earth Hour, from Rome to Shanghai the world "turns off" the symbolic monuments to save the Earth

Ansa Kuala Lumpur Is back Earth Hour, Earth Hour, the WWF global event which since 2007 has united people all over the world by inviting them to turn off the lights for an hour with the desire to show, through this symbolic gesture, how strong the impact of a shared action to save the planet. Thus, from Rome with the Colosseum to Shanghai via Madrid, Berlin, St. Petersburg, many capitals and major cities of the world have joined the initiative by extinguishing their monument-symbol against climate change.

Earth Hour it is not only an international appointment, but the request, therefore, to join forces to act and have “-CO2 and +Nature”. The equation “- CO2 +Natura Futuro” is the message chosen by WWF Italy to invite citizens, communities and companies to turn off the lights and treat themselves to an hour for the Earth, dedicating 60 minutes to positive action for the future of the our fragile planet.

Millions of people in over 190 countries and territories have thus created “The Biggest Hour for Earth”, with the aim of transforming this single hour into millions of hours of actions and moments of awareness on risks associated with the loss of nature and the impacts of climate change.

At the same time, this year’s Earth Hour also serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of our Planet, the need to protect it, and how little time we have to do so, for a more just and sustainable future for all.

Earth Hour 2023 comes on the heels of the historic Kunming-Montreal deal at COP15 which, in December 2022, saw the world commit to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030, and just days after the launch of the latest UN Climate Report IPCC , which emphasizes the timely emission reductions needed to meet the interim climate goals: reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 43% by 2030 and 60% by 2035 to reach net zero by mid-century and prevent temperatures from exceed the dangerous tipping point of 1.5°C.

WWF urges governments to take the report’s warnings seriously and act quickly to implement its recommendations in order to limit the impacts of the climate crisis. The report calls on leaders to rapidly reduce emissions across sectors, scale up efforts to strengthen resilience to extreme weather events, and protect and restore nature.

fossil fuels it is the best way to avoid that the average increase in global temperature exceeds 1.5°C compared to the pre-industrial era and risk potentially catastrophic changes.

Countries around the world for Earth Hour 2023 also engaged hundreds of influencers and celebrities ready to show their support for “The Biggest Hour for Earth” and organized a series of events. WWF-Mongolia hosted, for example, a sustainable fashion show this year with local designers, with clothes made from recycled materials. WWF-Latvia once again hosted its traditional Earth Hour concert along with several nature hikes with its partners and supporters.

WWF in Italia has activated its entire network of volunteers and Oasis in the area with initiatives and appointments. The central Italian event in Rome, at 20:30 in the Colosseum: the reproduction of a giant switch to turn off the monument. There are other initiatives organized in the area by WWF volunteers: from candlelit dinners to night walks and observations of the sky, but also information stands and workshops for children and families.

In addition to the Colosseum, in Italy, the external lights of Palazzo Madama, Palazzo Montecitorio, Palazzo Chigi are turned off. An hour with the lights off also for the Arena di Verona, Piazza Pretoria in Palermo, Palazzo del Podestà in Bologna, Piazza San Marco in Venice, in Trento the Castello del Buonconsiglio and the MUSE, in Florence the Duomo, Palazzo Vecchio, the Church of Santa Croce, Ponte Vecchio, the Statue of David in Piazzale Michelangelo, the town hall in Parma, the main facade of the Town Hall in Trieste, the loggia of the Town Hall in Pistoia, the facade of Palazzo San Giacomo, the Town Hall, in Naples and Maschio Angioino, the Municipality of Potenza, Piazza Duomo in Catania (Palazzo degli Elefanti) Porta San Biagio in Lecce and in Abruzzo the national parks, the Torre del Cerrano Marine Protected Area, L’Aquila and the provincial capitals Chieti, breaking latest news and Teramo.

These are just a few examples of the more than 200 participants in the international event with as many as 13 regional capitals that have shut down significant monuments in Italy.

Earth Hour 2023 received the patronage of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Anci, the Chamber of Deputies, the Senate and Rome Capital. The Earth Hour 2023 initiative was also awarded the Medal of the Presidency of the Republic. And also the partner companies of the WWF have decided to join the global mobilization.

