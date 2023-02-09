Home World Earthquake breaking news. Over 16,000 dead. Erdogan blocks Twitter after criticism of relief efforts
Earthquake breaking news. Over 16,000 dead. Erdogan blocks Twitter after criticism of relief efforts

Earthquake: exceeded 72 hours to find wounded, search continues

The search for the living continues in Turkey and Syria, despite the fact that at 04.17 (02.17 Italian time) the threshold of 72 hours of time from the first, main shock of magnitude 7.8 of the devastating earthquake of 6 February was exceeded: the conventional time threshold considered useful for finding people who are still alive. For natural disaster expert Ilan Kelman of University College London, quoted by AFP, 90% of survivors are rescued within that time window, although there are exceptions. The freezing temperatures of the night, like that of Gaziantep, dropped to 5 degrees below zero, making survival even more difficult.

Miracles are always possible: “There are different situations where there have been truly miraculous life saves and people who have survived in horrific conditions” even after 72 hours, explains Christopher Colwell, an emergency medicine expert at the University of California. California of San Francisco, quoted by the Guardian. “Usually these are younger people who have been lucky enough to carve out a niche in the rubble or access to breathable air and water,” he adds. There have been exceptional cases, such as that of an 80-year-old woman in Japan found alive after 9 days in a collapsed house in 2011, or a 16-year-old girl still alive after 15 days under the rubble of Port-au-Prince, in Haiti, after the devastating earthquake of 2010

