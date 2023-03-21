An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.8 on the Richter scale was registered tonight around 9:05 pm in the south of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Source: EMSC

The epicenter is 33 kilometers northwest of Foča and 48 kilometers northeast of Mostar, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) announced.

According to comments, the earthquake was also felt in Sarajevo.

“It rocked for a second,” said a comment on EMSC.

“Slight shaking. Sarajevo,” says one user.

Earthquakes of this magnitude usually do not cause material damage.