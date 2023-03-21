A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 and lasting at least 30 seconds was felt across large parts of theAfghanistan. The quake was also felt in Pakistan. “People were running out of their houses and reciting the Koran,” said a France Press correspondent in Rawalpindi. Similar testimonies also in the city of Lahore. The shock was felt throughout the country but especially in the capital Islamabad. According to Pakistan’s Meteorological Department the epicenter of the earthquake was 180 kilometers deep in the Hindukush region of Afghanistan. However, the earthquake also shook various parts of Pakistan including the cities of Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta and Lahore. At the moment there is no news of victims or material damage. So much fear among the people surprised by the shock in the evening.