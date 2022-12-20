An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 was registered on the coast of California, in Ferndale. The quake, according to the USGS, had a depth of 16 kilometers. It was preceded and followed by other aftershocks over magnitude 4 on the Richter scale.

According to initial reports, the violent quake, which was followed by two aftershocks, caused some damage and cut electricity in several counties in Northern California, including San Francisco.

On social networks, Californians are already writing comments and publishing photos and videos: “This was a ‘big one’, the electricity is cut off in Ferndaleca and the house is all upside down” reads a post. The National Weather Services has not issued a tsunami warning.