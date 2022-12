An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 was registered on the coast of California, in Ferndale. The quake, according to the USGS, had a depth of 16 kilometers. It was preceded and followed by other tremors over magnitude 4 on the Richter scale.

The quake occurred 12 km southwest of Ferndale, a town in Humboldt County. For now there are no reports of injuries or victims. The USGS also reports seven other minor tremors in the same area, ranging in magnitude from 2.5 to 4.6.