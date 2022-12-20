At least two people have died and 11 others have been injured after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck the northern California coast last night. The Humboldt County Sheriff reported this, according to CNN reports. There are still 70,000 people left without electricity in the area affected by the earthquake. the epicenter was identified by the American Geophysical Institute (USGS) 15 km southwest of Ferndale, in Humboldt county, at a depth of 17.9 km