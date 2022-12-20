Home World Earthquake in California, two dead and 11 injured. Over 70,000 people without electricity
Earthquake in California, two dead and 11 injured. Over 70,000 people without electricity

Earthquake in California, two dead and 11 injured. Over 70,000 people without electricity

At least two people have died and 11 others have been injured after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck the northern California coast last night. The Humboldt County Sheriff reported this, according to CNN reports. There are still 70,000 people left without electricity in the area affected by the earthquake. the epicenter was identified by the American Geophysical Institute (USGS) 15 km southwest of Ferndale, in Humboldt county, at a depth of 17.9 km

