Home » Earthquake in Campi Flegrei, shock also felt in Naples
World

Earthquake in Campi Flegrei, shock also felt in Naples

by admin
Earthquake in Campi Flegrei, shock also felt in Naples

by blogsicilia.it – ​​6 minutes ago

This morning, Sunday 11 June, at 8:44 there was an earthquake in Campi Flegrei, in Campania, also felt in Naples. The operations room of the INGV (National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology) has located the earthquake…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Earthquake in Campi Flegrei, shock also felt in Naples appeared 6 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Argentine Franciscan bishop Mamedo Esquiou canonized as a blessing-Vatican News

You may also like

EU-Tunisia: goal of partnership from migrants to energy,...

“From July 1, admission to the Pantheon for...

Meloni and the EU mission in Tunis. Von...

CI Games shows us the parallel worlds of...

Meloni and Von der Leyen in Tunis, joint...

Novak Adjoković’s last statement before the Roland Garros...

Turnout in the elections in Montenegro | Info

the father of the former Rosa Maresca, Guardiola’s...

Fire at home, 29-year-old Italian dies in Brussels

Archbishop Battaglia: «Helder Camara and my vocation»

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy