Earthquake in China, collapses and injuries near the city of Dezhou: the moment of the shock captured by security cameras
Earthquake in China, collapses and injuries near the city of Dezhou: the moment of the shock captured by security cameras

Earthquake in China, collapses and injuries near the city of Dezhou: the moment of the shock captured by security cameras

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 in the Eastern China before dawn it tore down houses and injured at least 21 people, state media reported, but no deaths were reported. The China Earthquake Networks Center claims that the magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck near the city of Dezhou, about 300 kilometers south of Beijing, the Chinese capital, at 2:33 in the morning. Government broadcaster China Central Television and other outlets say that 126 houses collapsed and 21 people were injured, but no fatalities were reported. The official China News Service says the railway lines are being inspected for possible damage. Gas service was disrupted in some areas due to pipe damage.

