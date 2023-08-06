Earthquake in China, the shock captured by security cameras – Corriere TV

The quake at 2.34 local time today south of the city of Dezhou. Hundreds of buildings collapsed

In the images of the security cameras the moment of earthquake of magnitude 5.7 recorded at 2:34 local time (20:34 on Saturday in Italy) in northeastern China, causing damage and injuries.

The epicenter was located 26 kilometers south of the city of Dezhou in Shandong province, at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to reports from the US Geological Survey (USGS).

