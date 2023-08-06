Earthquake in eastern China: at least 156 buildings collapsed. Shock also felt in Beijing

And earthquake (Of magnitude between in 5.5 and 5.7) hit the Eastern China at 2.34 in the night (local time). The China Earthquake Networks Center states that theepicenter of the earthquake was near the city of Dezhouabout 300 kilometers south of Beijing, the Chinese capital. An earthquake which at the time caused the collapse of 156 buildings and homes.

Official television Cctv citing provincial authorities, reported that hundreds of trains they were suspended this morning, to carry out checks on the lines. The earthquake was felt as far away as the cities of Beijing and Tianjinas well as a Shanghai, about 800 kilometers away from the epicenter. L’Us Geological Survey reported that the earthquake occurred 26 kilometers south of the city of Dezhou in the province of Shandongat a depth of 10 kilometers. At the moment the budget is at least 21 people wounds. The Cctv announces that the service of the gas it was discontinued in some areas due to pipe damage. The earthquake was followed by about 52 aftershocks.

Previous Article

George Weah is running again for the presidency of Liberia, the challengers and criticisms of the former soccer star

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

