Home World Earthquake in Ecuador, the marine museum entirely submerged in water: it contained 5 thousand fossils – Video
World

Earthquake in Ecuador, the marine museum entirely submerged in water: it contained 5 thousand fossils – Video

by admin
Earthquake in Ecuador, the marine museum entirely submerged in water: it contained 5 thousand fossils – Video

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake hit theEcuador, on Saturday 18 March, resulting in 15 deaths. Numerous damages, especially a Machalawhere the quake collapsed the Puerto Bolivar wharf and sank – as seen in the video – the Marine museum, now almost completely submerged in water. The museum housed about 5 thousand fossils of whales and dolphins.

The article Earthquake in Ecuador, the marine museum entirely submerged in water: it contained 5,000 fossils – Video comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

See also  Libya, the coast guard fires at Italian fishing boats: the commander of the trade wind is wounded

You may also like

Great-grandmother doesn’t close the door: 18-month-old twins drown...

For the first time since 1949 a political...

The hospital, the theatre, the condominium: the symbolic...

Horoscope signs in which the most beautiful women...

Avalanche above Courmayeur, two skiers are missing

Boulder against the window of a tobacco shop,...

“La flor” the new single by Sílvia Pérez...

Dušan Tadić scored a goal Ajax lost to...

Elections in Montenegro | Info

In an Indonesian province they are trying to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy