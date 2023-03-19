A magnitude 6.5 earthquake hit theEcuador, on Saturday 18 March, resulting in 15 deaths. Numerous damages, especially a Machalawhere the quake collapsed the Puerto Bolivar wharf and sank – as seen in the video – the Marine museum, now almost completely submerged in water. The museum housed about 5 thousand fossils of whales and dolphins.

