Strong earthquake magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale hit Greece today, reports “EMSC”, a portal that registers every earthquake in the world. According to initial information, the earthquake occurred about 70 kilometers south of Athens. So far, there is no information about the injured and the material damage caused. The epicenter was at a depth of 132 kilometers.