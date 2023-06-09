Earthquake in London: Boris Johnson resigns as MP, the former prime minister overwhelmed by Partygate

Earthquake at the heart of British politics. Boris Johnson, former prime minister and Tory leader who triumphed in the elections at the end of 2019, who fell amidst scandals and internal riots last summer, also suddenly announced tonight his resignation with immediate effect as an MP: triggering a crisis that threatens to invest the very survival of the government of Rishi Sunak, his successor, former finance minister and now internal adversary.

Farewell to the seat in the House of Commons was motivated in a long and furious open letter made public in the evening by the main architect of Brexit; letter in which BoJo, controversial and divisive to the last, explicitly pointed the finger at the current executive and the political direction given to his party by Sunak, as well as at the Labor opposition and the investigations opened against him in recent months for the so-called Partygate scandal of gatherings organized in Downing Street during his mandate in suspected violation of the anti-Covid restrictions then in force. Johnson informed in the text that he had received in these hours the final report of the bipartisan parliamentary commission in charge of assessing whether he had lied to the House about him, at the dawn of that scandal.

A report of substantial condemnation, the result, according to him, of the “shameful prejudice” with which the commission was allegedly conducted by its president, Harriet Harman, a veteran Labor deputy. “I have not lied, and I believe that in their hearts the commission knows perfectly well – wrote the former prime minister referring to the members of the commission – that when I spoke to the Municipalities I was saying what I sincerely believed was true”. But they are still determined to try to “push me out of Parliament” in an “anti-democratic” way.

An epilogue that Johnson – far from resigned to returning to the shadows after the ups and downs of a political career passed through countless controversies and rebirths on his way from mayor of London to Her Majesty’s prime minister – evidently does not intend to suffer. And that he prefers to fall in first person, slamming the door “at least for now”, as he does not fail to underline. And leaving vacant that college of Uxbridge, on the outskirts of the capital, which at the moment, polls in hand, the Conservative Party of the ‘traitor’ Sunak risks losing.

On the other hand, the arrows of the resignation letter are not directed only against the commission led by Harman (or against the senior official Sue Gray, who moved bag and baggage to perform the functions of chief of cabinet of the number one of the Labor opposition Keir Starmer a few months after he himself investigated Partygate from within Number 10). But also against the Tories themselves and the guidelines of the prime minister who in recent months – after the ephemeral interlude of Liz Truss – has managed to replace him against the background of a ruthless internal feud. The majority “won by me” three and a half years ago, he denounced, “the largest (Tory) majority in half a century, is now clearly at risk”. Blame, in his words, a new leadership that has given up on “cutting taxes”, has shelved “too easily” the negotiations for a post-Brexit free trade treaty with the US and would “urgently need to regain confidence in what this country can do”. In addition to “demonstrating how to get the best out of Brexit through a pro-growth and pro-investment agenda”.

A full-blown challenge, but also a nuclear attack on the authority of Rishi Sunak, carried out just hours after the incumbent prime minister approved his honorable list of nominations and decorations of rewarded loyalists as outgoing head of government in reduced form: and without the inclusion of praetorians such as the former Minister of Culture Nadine Dorries, who in turn resigned as a deputy in protest. Attack whose shock wave will now be measured concretely in its effects on the government and the legislature. But that could prove fatal. While BoJo, boosted in recent months also by the international role played during the first phase of the Russian invasion of Ukraine – and by the all-round recognition it continues to receive from figures such as President Volodymyr Zelensky – shows, resigning aside, that it has no no intention of retiring to private life. Much less to close in silence.