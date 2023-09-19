Earthquake in Morocco: I went to Asni, a disaster-stricken village in the Atlas – Le Jeune Maghrébin

Eight days after the September 8 earthquake, I left Marrakech to go to Asni, a Berber village located 47 km south of the city, in the heart of Al-Haouz province. On the road, as we approach the Atlas Mountains, the rubble of mudbrick houses becomes more and more numerous, scattered here and there. Yellow, green and blue tents are set up all along the road. Here, we are close to the epicenter of the earthquake, the situation seems surreal, the damage is everywhere, it’s dramatic.

I arrived in Asni around noon. In this rural commune, the presence of the army is significant, it is as if the village, hit very hard, had become a military barracks overnight. It is in fact here that the Moroccan armed forces chose to install an imposing medical-surgical field hospital.

A military hospital was set up in Asni, a village south of Marrakech, to care for victims of the September 8 earthquake. © The Young Maghreb

The choice of Asni is not trivial. This is due to its strategic location which makes it a crossroads between the villages of the High Atlas and Marrakech. My friend Youssef is a teacher and has worked there for years, he says he is lucky to have left the village a few hours before the deadly disaster.

“That Friday, I left the village to visit my cousin, who is in Marrakech. Two days later, I returned to the village, that’s when I realized that my house had been damaged. It looks like a missile hit her. Luckily I wasn’t there, otherwise I wouldn’t be here today. Luck was on my side, thank goodness. »

Abdelkrim, on the other hand, was present in Asni at the time of the earthquake. I met him not far from the military hospital located there. He sat alone and away from the world. He was still in shock and looked both sad and calm. He showed me from afar his tent, pitched near the main road, a small green tent that belongs to him. The other residents received tentsdistributed by the Moroccan Red Crescent, the army and above all, NGOs.

A camp was set up in Asni, a village south of Marrakech, to accommodate those affected by the September 8 earthquake. © The Young Maghreb

“I didn’t receive anything from anyone except food and water to survive. I don’t want anything and I thank God because no misfortune has happened to my family. I hope the authorities will help us rebuild our home. They announced on TV that there would be torrential rains soon. Frankly, I have no idea what our fate is. I am very worried ! »

Asni was transformed into a tent village, where entire families were crammed together, without electricity or toilets. Not far from the tent camp, a crowd awaits the donations which flow into the village. Trucks in the colors of national flags arrive, loaded with all kinds of goods. Moroccan and foreign NGOs are also mobilized. And in the most isolated villages, inaccessible by road, mules are often used to deliver the necessary aid to the villagers concerned.

Tent in the village of Tinmel

In these makeshift camps, life for the victims is extremely difficult. Some children have lost their families, I saw some begging, looking for a little money. We learned on the news that predators lurk in the camps, thus taking advantage of the chaotic situation in the most affected villages. These predators also act via social networks. The Moroccan government immediately reacted by setting up a toll-free number against human trafficking (Toll-free number = 080000 47 47). Furthermore, some opportunistic influencers put themselves forward by intervening on the backs of the most disadvantaged with the sole aim of obtaining more views on social networks, particularly on TikTok. Their objective: to create buzz to earn more money. These actions are obviously to be condemned and it is also the responsibility of the State to react to condemn them.

To deal with all this chaos, the lack of coordination between civil society organizations and the state poses a real problem. I was able to see this when I went there. Everyone gives what they have and does what they want, without organization, without the slightest control. This creates big imbalances, thus, some villages have benefited abundantly from food, while others are still waiting the arrival of benefactors to come to their rescue.

The problem is that ” the Moroccan state did not react in time, because it does not have a crisis and natural disaster management plan,” Sokayna, a Moroccan who works as a volunteer for an American NGO, told me. “For me, the outpouring of solidarity saved the government’s face. Without this solidarity, we could have been the laughing stock of the international community,” she adds. “Today, I really wonder what the role of the State is in the face of such a catastrophe, if not to intervene at the right time to comfort citizens in pain and deprivation. We Moroccans pay a lot of taxes, and at these times we wonder what it’s for… After the disaster, in the villages of the High Atlas, the arrival of Moroccan relief seemed much too late.

Note, however, that Aziz Akhannouch, the head of the Moroccan government, chaired a meeting last week devoted in particular to the reconstruction of destroyed housing in the disaster areas. “Citizens who have lost their homes will receive compensation (…) a clear offer will be announced soon,” he declared. According to him, solutions are currently being studied for homeless people. A glimmer of hope for those who have lost everything.