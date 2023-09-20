Home » Earthquake in Morocco, support from WINDTRE and VERY Mobile
Earthquake in Morocco, support from WINDTRE and VERY Mobile

Following the earthquake occurred in Morocco in recent days, telephone operators have also been launching solidarity initiatives.

Below is the official communication from WINDTRE and VERY Mobile with instructions on how to take advantage of call for free towards that country

The WINDTRE initiative

WINDTRE it is close to the population of Morocco hit by the strong earthquake. To offer support to its prepaid mobile customers, both Consumer and Business, and allow them to be in contact with family and friends in this emergency situation, the operator is making available free direct calls on landlines and mobiles to the affected country from the earthquake.

Free calls are available until September 14th, unless extended.

In this moment of emergency we are close to the Moroccan population and we support our Customers who need to communicate with family and friends with unlimited free minutes to landlines and mobiles in Morocco, until 14 September.

Free calls are activated automatically, without the need to activate a dedicated option or contact 159.

WINDTRE ever closer

The support of VERY MOBILE

Very Mobilethe semi-virtual telephone operator of the CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. group, offers its customers unlimited minutes from Italy to landline and mobile numbers in Morocco, to allow them to be in contact with family and friends after the violent earthquake that hit hit the country.

Free calls are available until September 14th, unless extended.

In this moment of emergency we are close to the Moroccan population and we support our Customers who need to communicate with family and friends with unlimited free minutes to landlines and mobiles in Morocco, until 14 September.

Before calling, just go to the Very app in “Offer” > “Call and data blocking”, uncheck “International call blocking” and save the settings.

