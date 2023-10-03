Earthquake in Naples: epicenter at Campi Flegrei, magnitude 4.0 – News

An earthquake, clearly felt last night in Naples, had the Campi Flegrei as its epicenter, where a magnitude of 4.0 was recorded. We learn this from the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, according to which the earthquake occurred at 10.08pm, at a depth of 3 kilometres.

The earthquake was felt distinctly in various areas of the city, both in the hilly area of ​​Vomero and on the seafront, in Posillipo and in the areas of the center close to Piazza del Plebiscito.

In the area of ​​via Pisciarelli, the epicenter of the earthquake, on the border between the municipality of Pozzuoli and Agnano, a hamlet of Naples, many people spent the night on the street. Some have taken courage and returned to their homes, but many are still afraid. There are people, like an elderly couple, waiting with their suitcases on the sidewalk: “now some of our relatives are coming, they will take us to their house”, they say. Meanwhile, stability checks continue on buildings, both public and private, and also at some factories.

Fear at the Campi Flegrei, falling rubble



The earthquake caused a lot of fear in the epicenter area, where some rubble fell, especially in the Agnano area, but so far no significant damage. However, people have poured into the streets and do not want to return to their homes. The Naples fire brigade switchboard was literally stormed by phone calls from hundreds of frightened citizens. Numerous reports, many called only because they were shaken by fear.

The citizens of Pozzuoli: “Tell us the truth”



Not only fear, but also exasperation mixed with anger among the people of Pozzuoli who find themselves on the streets after the earthquake that shook this municipality of the Campi Flegrei in the evening. “They’re not telling us the truth,” says one woman, arguing that the 4.0 magnitude estimate is an underestimate. “It felt like the house was falling down,” says another. And even on Facebook, in the profile of the Municipality and of the mayor Gigi Manzoni, there are comments which reveal the discouragement and anxiety of people who have been dealing with an endless seismic swarm for a long time now. Just today in the Region a meeting was held on the seismic events that are affecting the Campi Flegrei area, with the governor Vincenzo De Luca, in particular to carry out a check on the already existing plans on the transport and healthcare front.

Vesuvian Observatory: superficial earthquake but the swarm continues



“It was a superficial earthquake, people felt it well especially in the Agnano area, closer to the epicentre. We are also expecting other events, but beyond some fallen rubble, at present there does not appear to be any damage important to the structures”. This is the first examination by the director of the Vesuvian Observatory, Mauro Di Vito, who spoke to the microphones of Canale 21.

“The seismic activity continues and will continue. There is no doubt about this – explains Di Mauro. The raising of the ground will continue. The defenses to be adopted consist of the correct behavior to adopt. Fear must be managed and all the necessary checks must be carried out on the buildings. Earthquakes – he concluded – are not predictable but I can assure you that everything is being done to mitigate the effects of the earthquake”.

The Municipality of Pozzuoli invites you to communicate any damage



The Municipality of Pozzuoli, the location closest to the epicenter of the earthquake (5 kilometres), published a notice on its Facebook page inviting the population to report any “damage or inconvenience” to the municipal police command.

Earthquake: Municipality of Pozzuoli invites you to report any damage

The statement explains that “the INGV Vesuvian Observatory has communicated to this administration that starting from 10.08pm (local time) a sequence of seismic events is underway in the Campi Flegrei area with a preliminary maximum magnitude ” of 4, with variations more or less than 0.3. “The most significant event, located near Via V Traversa Pisciarelli, occurred at 10.08pm, local time, at a depth of 2.6 km”, always with the same magnitude. The Municipality, together with the Civil Protection, “is closely following the evolution of the ongoing seismic sequence and will provide subsequent updates until the phenomenon is concluded”.

