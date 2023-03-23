The earthquake also struck Afghanistan and caused 19 deaths and over 200 injuries

On March 22, a 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan and Pakistan (but was also felt in India, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan), causing 19 deaths and over 200 injuries (as reported by the BBC). During the quake, a reporter from Pakistan’s Pashto Mashriq TV channel kept his cool as the studio shook violently and the camera shifted and shot. But he, impassive, continues to speak while remaining seated.