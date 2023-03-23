11
The earthquake also struck Afghanistan and caused 19 deaths and over 200 injuries
On March 22, a 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan and Pakistan (but was also felt in India, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan), causing 19 deaths and over 200 injuries (as reported by the BBC). During the quake, a reporter from Pakistan’s Pashto Mashriq TV channel kept his cool as the studio shook violently and the camera shifted and shot. But he, impassive, continues to speak while remaining seated.
March 23, 2023 – Updated March 23, 2023, 1:44 pm
© breaking latest news
See also [Gamescom]"Simbus 21" will be released on September 7-ezone.hk-game animation-e-sports games