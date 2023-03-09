Epicenter in Umbertide, people in the street

in the Umbertide area the epicenter of the earthquake that occurred in Umbria at 16.05, with a magnitude of 4.4. The mayor of the city, Luca Carizia, reported that several people took to the streets and that the quake was distinctly felt. Checks were immediately launched to assess any damage, starting with the hospital and schools. The mayor said that at the moment there have been no reports of critical issues from citizens.