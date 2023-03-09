An earthquake was registered in the province of Perugia, with its epicenter in the municipality of Umbertide, where many people took to the streets. The shock was felt throughout central Italy. According to data provided by the Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, the magnitude was 4.4 degrees. At present, no significant damage has been reported.
No emergency in Umbria
There are currently no emergencies in the province of Perugia. The Region made it known, after the president Donatella Tesei he had initial contact with the heads of the Civil Protection who are monitoring the situation. However, the governor is following the evolution of the situation.
Civil Protection: “Checks in progress”
“Following the seismic event recorded this afternoon at 16.05 in the province of Perugia by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, with a magnitude of 4.4, checks are underway in the Italy Situation Room of the Civil Protection Department in contact with the local structures of the National Civil Protection Service”. This was announced by the Civil Protection department itself.
Calls to the fire brigade after the 4.4 magnitude quake. Checks in progress
After the earthquake in the province of Perugia, the fire brigade received numerous calls with requests for information but at the moment no damage has been reported
Epicenter in Umbertide, people in the street
in the Umbertide area the epicenter of the earthquake that occurred in Umbria at 16.05, with a magnitude of 4.4. The mayor of the city, Luca Carizia, reported that several people took to the streets and that the quake was distinctly felt. Checks were immediately launched to assess any damage, starting with the hospital and schools. The mayor said that at the moment there have been no reports of critical issues from citizens.
Earthquake also felt in Tuscany
“Earthquake felt in the provinces of Arezzo and Siena. We are checking the situation with the regional operations room. Estimated magnitude between 4.3 and 4.8 with epicenter in the province of Perugia”. The president of Tuscany writes it on Facebook Eugene Giani.
Firefighters: so far no damage
No significant damage has been reported at the moment. This was announced by the Operations Room of the Perugia Fire Brigade. The switchboards have received several requests for information but so far no requests for intervention.
Magnitude estimated by Ingv between 4.3 and 4.8
A strong earthquake in Umbria was felt in the province of Perugia. The epicenter was located in Umbertide. A first estimate by Ingv indicates a magnitude between 4.3 and 4.8
16.05 – the moment of the shock