Home World Earthquake in Russia | Info
World

Earthquake in Russia | Info

by admin
Earthquake in Russia | Info

Ground shaking was recorded near the coast of Kamchatka.

Izvor: Twitter/Earthquake Alerts

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake was registered off the coast of the Russian Kamchatka Peninsula this morning. was published by the regional branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The epicenter was in the Pacific Ocean, near the southern coast of the peninsula, 170 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, reports RIA Novosti. As we previously reported, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 on the Richter scale struck the east of the Russian Kamchatka Peninsula. The earthquake was at a depth of 103 kilometers, 84 kilometers from the village of Ust-Kamchatsk.

(WORLD)

See also  Russian-Ukrainian War: Kyiv Bans Celebration of Independence Day | Ukraine War News | Al Jazeera

You may also like

Fire at the Lukoil refinery, one employee injured

351 points in a nba league game |...

Udinese-Spezia / Probable formations: the decisions of Sottil...

A drug store in an apartment in Vucciria:...

Udinese – Lo Spezia is upon us: the...

Ryan Adams, crítica de su disco Blood On...

Biden reacted to the Chinese peace plan |...

Joe Biden will run for a second term

Disc review ZA! & The TransMegaCobla (2023)

«With Costanzo we slaughtered each other, but time...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy