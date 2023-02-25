Ground shaking was recorded near the coast of Kamchatka.

Izvor: Twitter/Earthquake Alerts

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake was registered off the coast of the Russian Kamchatka Peninsula this morning. was published by the regional branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The epicenter was in the Pacific Ocean, near the southern coast of the peninsula, 170 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, reports RIA Novosti. As we previously reported, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 on the Richter scale struck the east of the Russian Kamchatka Peninsula. The earthquake was at a depth of 103 kilometers, 84 kilometers from the village of Ust-Kamchatsk.

