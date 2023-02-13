Home World Earthquake in Skopje 1963 | Info
The earthquake in Skopje happened on July 26, 1963, and to this day that disaster has not been forgotten and everyone fears a similar earthquake that took more than 1,000 lives 60 years ago.

Source: Profimedia

Earthquake in Skopjein the former SFRY (today’s North Macedonia), took between 1,000 and 1,100 victims. That devastating earthquake happened July 26, 1963 u “the city of solidarity” as Skopje was then known. Between 1,000 and 1,100 people died, around 3,000 were injureda between 120,000 and 200,000 were left without their homes.

The magnitude of the earthquake in Skopje was 6.1 on the Richter scale. The earthquake started at 5:17 a.m. local time and lasted for about 20 seconds. Tremors were felt along most of the Vardar River valley.

See photos of the devastating earthquake in Skopje

After only a few days, 35 countries asked the United Nations General Assembly to include aid for Skopje in the list of their agendas. Assistance was provided to finance, medical, engineering and construction teams.

People ran into the streets in panic, not realizing what was really happening. In addition to the earthquake and unpleasant sounds from the depths of the earth, shouts, wailing and crying spread throughout Skopje. Among the damaged significant buildings are Bezistan, the Archaeological Museum, the Kale fortress, the Officers’ Home, the National Bank,…

After the devastating earthquake, Skopje began to rebuild and slowly regain its old spirit. Work was done according to projects by the Japanese architect Kenzo Tange and his Polish colleague Adolfo Ciborovski. A youth work action was organized for the reconstruction of Skopje. Years later, approximately 15 percent of the national income was allocated to the SFRY for the reconstruction of Skopje.

To remind, a strong earthquake occurred in Romania today 4.7 on the Richter scale. That earthquake was felt all over Serbia. Not long after, the earthquake was also in Croatia and its magnitude was 4 degrees on the Richter scale. Seismologist Slavica Radovanović believes that a big earthquake is brewing in Romania, which will allegedly be much stronger than the one that happened today around 4 pm. Turkey was hit by a new strong earthquake around 7:00 p.m 4.7 degrees on the Richter scale.

