Criticisms for slow rescue are growing on social networks

Appeals from people asking for help for loved ones buried under the rubble of yesterday’s earthquake are multiplying on Turkish social networks, with criticism against the delays in relief efforts. “No rescue team and no officials came to our village of Pazarcik,” a villager at the epicenter of the quake wrote on Twitter, the BBC reports.

In Turkey, the hashtag #HatayYardimBekliyor (Hatay is waiting for help) is now trending, with many users accusing the authorities of having forgotten this province on the border with Syria. A video of a man from Gaziantep also went viral. waiting for his father to be rescued from under the rubble, which he cries asking a deputy of the ruling party “why doesn’t the state help us?”.