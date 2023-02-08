In Turkey alone, rescue teams from 35 countries work alongside emergency teams. The provisional toll counts over 8,300 dead. Protests on social media due to the slowness of rescue efforts
Criticisms for slow rescue are growing on social networks
Appeals from people asking for help for loved ones buried under the rubble of yesterday’s earthquake are multiplying on Turkish social networks, with criticism against the delays in relief efforts. “No rescue team and no officials came to our village of Pazarcik,” a villager at the epicenter of the quake wrote on Twitter, the BBC reports.
In Turkey, the hashtag #HatayYardimBekliyor (Hatay is waiting for help) is now trending, with many users accusing the authorities of having forgotten this province on the border with Syria. A video of a man from Gaziantep also went viral. waiting for his father to be rescued from under the rubble, which he cries asking a deputy of the ruling party “why doesn’t the state help us?”.
Erdogan will visit the earthquake areas today
The Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who yesterday proclaimed a three-month state of emergency in 10 of the most affected provinces, is expected today in the region, according to the Demiroren news agency.
Rescue teams from 35 countries work together with Turkish emergency teams in the country, as announced yesterday by Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu.
NATO flags at half-mast in Brussels
Flags at half-mast yesterday at NATO headquarters in Brussels in honor of the victims of the earthquakes in Tirchia and Syria: «In this terrible moment, we stand in solidarity with our ally Turkey and with all those affected, and NATO allies are ready to provide further assistance to those in need”, said the spokeswoman of the Alliance, Oana Lungescu, as reported by CNN.
NATO also tweeted its contribution to the relief efforts: “More than 1,400 emergency personnel from more than twenty NATO allies and partners, including invited guests Finland and Sweden, are being deployed to Turkey to help respond to the devastating earthquakes that hit the country», reads the message.