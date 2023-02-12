It survived 140 ore spent under the rubble just 7 months. A baby was rescued in Antakya districtin the southern Turkish province of Hatay devastated by earthquake of last Monday, after being trapped for almost 6 days: the rescuers extracted him alive in the night between Saturday and Sunday. And it wasn’t the only “miracle” rescue of the last few hours. In the Nizip district in the same province, a girl whose age has not been disclosed was pulled from the rubble 146 ore after the earthquake. Also in the province of Hatay, in the district of Antakya, a man of 35 years instead he was rescued by Turkish and Romanian rescue teams after 149 hours.

On Saturday there had already been news of other ‘victories’ of the rescuers who are continuing to dig despite the fact that almost a week has passed since the time of earthquake which resulted in over 29 thousand victims Between Turkey e Syria. A two-month-old baby was rescued after 128 hours under the ruins and a 2-year-old girl, who was trapped for 122 hours under the remains of the house where she lived with her familyhad been brought back to the living light.

But the stories of hope that come from Turkish-Syrian border they are less and less. They are suffocated by the numbers, constantly updated, which describe the disaster experienced by the local populations. The number of victims in Turkey has risen to at least 24.617while more than 4.500 people have died in Syria. Yesterday a UN official he said those numbers could double. “I think it’s really hard to estimate very precisely because we still have to dig under the rubble, but I’m sure it (the death toll) will double or go further,” he told a news conference. Sky News the UN relief officer, Martin Griffiths.