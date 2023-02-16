Home World Earthquake in Turkey and Romania | Info
Earthquake in Turkey and Romania

Earthquake in Turkey and Romania | Info

The earthquake hit Turkey, Syria and Romania.

Source: Anatolia/Muhammed Said

The ground in Syria and Turkey does not settle even ten days after the first earthquake. An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale hit the vicinity of Goksun and Karamanmaras.

These cities are among the hardest hit by the natural disaster. The epicenter was at a depth of five kilometers. There is still no information on whether this earthquake caused new damage. During the day, by the way, several weak earthquakes were registered, the magnitude of which was between two and four degrees on the Richter scale.

By the way, Romania was also hit by an earthquake again. The earthquake happened tonight and had a magnitude of four. The epicenter was 14 kilometers from the town of Targu Žiž, at a depth of ten kilometers.

(WORLD)

