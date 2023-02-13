Listen to the audio version of the article

The victims of the earthquake that shook Turkey and Syria are almost 40 thousand. The numbers and estimates are increasing dramatically by the hour. At the same time, saving time for the rescuers is marked by unbelievable rescues, still a week after the first shock. As in the case of the 7-month-old baby who survived for 140 hours in the tomb that his home in Antakya has become. Or the rescue of Hatay’s 50-year-old tonight. For his part, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has given the impression of wanting to blame fate, because “these catastrophes have always happened and are part of the plan of destiny”, but on the other hand he has already identified those responsible for those thousands of victims and buildings razed to the ground.

The Turkish authorities have in fact arrested more than 100 builders in the ten provinces affected by the earthquake on charges of violating the country’s building regulations. Ankara’s Justice Ministry has authorized prosecutors to initiate cases against all the “builders and perpetrators” of the collapses because they failed to comply with the rules introduced after the 1999 earthquake. Vice President Fuat Oktay said that 131 suspects have been identified so far and issued 113 detention orders. Erdogan, who amid the tragedy is preparing for national elections that could be the most difficult of his two decades in power, has promised to begin reconstruction within weeks.