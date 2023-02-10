Four days after the extremely violent earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, the death toll worsens and exceeds 21,000 overall. In Turkey alone there are about 18,342 dead, while the civil protection reports that more than 6,400 buildings have been destroyed.

Live extracts from the rubble

Rescuers are working tirelessly in the earthquake-hit areas of Turkey and this morning, 102 hours after the catastrophe, six people were pulled alive from the rubble of a large collapsed building in Antioch, one of the major affected cities, the center of Hatay province. Also in these hours signs of life have come from at least 3 other people imprisoned in the rubble of the same building, to save which the rescuers are multiplying their efforts. But they are not the only cases. From the 30-year-old extracted alive in the province of Hatay 101 hours after the earthquake, the one-and-a-half-year-old girl is rescued along with her entire family, mother, father, brother and uncle in the province of Antalyain southern Turkey.

Also to Gaziantep a 17-year-old boy, Adnan Muhammed Korkut, was pulled alive four days after the earthquake. The young man, who was trapped in the basement of the collapsed building, smiled at the crowd of friends and family who chanted his names, cheered and wept with joy as he was carried away and placed on a stretcher. “Thank God you’ve arrived,” he said, hugging his mother and others who leaned down to kiss and hug him as he was loaded into an ambulance. “Thank you all,” he said after being trapped for 94 hours. He said he was forced to drink his own urine to quench his thirst.

Aid in Syria

Meanwhile, the first international aid manages to reach Syria through the open border post between the two countries, at Bab al-Hawa, a first convoy of UN aid has passed through to the regions controlled by the “rebels” in the country where it has been raging for 12 years the civil war. These are materials to assist about 5,000 survivors, but the rescuers of the White Helmets have contested that they are supplies unsuitable for the current emergency. The WHO director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, is also visiting Syria today to show the organization’s commitment to trying to support the affected populations and prevent further health disasters due to the lack of hygiene and the severe cold of these days .

Assad meets the wounded in Aleppo

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad went to Aleppo this morning to personally verify the damage caused by the earthquake and to meet the injured people. The news agency reports it A lot explaining that al-Assad went with his wife, first lady Asma, to the university hospital in Aleppo.

Kurdish truce: PKK suspends “operations” in Turkey

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) has decided to temporarily suspend its “operations” in Turkey following the earthquake, which hit the southeast of the country and Syria. This was announced by a military leader of the group, considered by Ankara to be a terrorist organization. “Stop operations in Turkish cities. We have decided not to carry out any operations until the Turkish state attacks us,” Cemil Bayik said, quoted by the agency Euphrates vicina al Pkk.

The US eases sanctions on Syria

The United States has decided to temporarily ease, or “for 180 days”, some of the sanctions imposed on the Damascus regime after the terrible earthquake that hit northern Syria. This was announced by the Treasury Department in Washington, explaining that it is a measure aimed at allowing the arrival of relief supplies in the areas of Syria hit by the earthquake.

“US sanctions on Syria will not hinder efforts to save the lives of the Syrian people,” said US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo. “Although US sanctions already contain significant exemptions for humanitarian efforts, the Treasury is issuing a blanket license to authorize earthquake relief so those providing assistance can focus on what’s needed most: saving lives and rebuilding.” “, he added.