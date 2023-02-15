More than 41,000 have been confirmed dead in the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on 6 February. According to the words of the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan there are 35,418 deaths in the country, to these must be added the deaths in Syria which have reached 5,814. A destruction that also affects buildings as the Turkish interior minister recalled, Suleyman Soylu: “In Antakya, one out of two buildings was demolished or damaged. All investigations to identify negligence and responsibility will be conducted as soon as possible, but now is the time for relief efforts”.

The survivors

Meanwhile, rescuers continue to dig in some areas of Turkey in an attempt to extract people alive from the rubble. And although the passing of days weakens the possibility of finding survivors, news of finds continue to arrive. The latest occurred in Kahramanmaras where a 42-year-old woman, Meryem Imamoglu, was saved from the rubble of a building that collapsed 222 hours after the terrible earthquake that hit the southern provinces of the country.

International aid

Operations that continue to go ahead also thanks to international aid. The Turkish Foreign Minister recalls this Mevlut Cavusoglu during a joint press conference with the head of Bosnian diplomacy Elmedin Konakovic explaining that over a hundred countries have sent their convoys. Some rescue teams have returned, others have been sent to various areas affected by the earthquake. Meanwhile in Syria for the first time since the outbreak of the conflict 12 years ago, the Jordanian foreign minister, Ayman Safadiwent today to Damascus to show solidarity with the Syrian central government after the devastating earthquake of 6 February.

Assad: “Bring aid to all regions”

Syrian President Bashar al Assad has expressed the importance of bringing humanitarian aid to all the Syrian areas devastated by the earthquake, even those beyond the control of the central government. In the context of the Syrian conflict that has been going on for 12 years, Damascus controls only part of the national territory. The north-western regions, heavily hit by the earthquake, are under Turkish military control and by militias de facto co-opted by Ankara. “Aid must be brought to all regions to help the victims”, said Assad.