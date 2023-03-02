Home World Earthquake in Turkey, dog pulled alive from the rubble 23 days after the earthquake. Pictures
Earthquake in Turkey, dog pulled alive from the rubble 23 days after the earthquake. Pictures

Earthquake in Turkey, dog pulled alive from the rubble 23 days after the earthquake. Pictures

A miracle after the earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey: 23 days after the earthquake in Antakya, in the Hatay district of Turkey, a husky dog ​​named “Aleks” was extracted alive from the rubble of a building that collapsed in southern Turkey three weeks after last month’s terrible 7.8 earthquake. The miraculous rescue was covered by Expat Guide Turkey. Turkish rescue teams from Konya Seydisehir Local Municipality in Central Turkey who went to Hatay after the earthquake disaster heard barking and managed to rescue Aleks. The dog was handed over to Animal Rights Federation members and was taken to Antakya to be taken care of and returned to its owner.

