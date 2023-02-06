Home World Earthquake in Turkey: from Haiti to Amatrice, the worst tremors of the last 20 years
World

Earthquake in Turkey: from Haiti to Amatrice, the worst tremors of the last 20 years

by admin
Earthquake in Turkey: from Haiti to Amatrice, the worst tremors of the last 20 years

In 2012 there were two earthquakes of 6.4 and 6.3 in Iran, with a death toll of about 300 near the city of Tabriz in the north-east of the country. The following year, in 2013, two more “twin” earthquakes of 7.7 and 6.8 devastated the Pakistani province of Balochistan, with a death toll of 825.

In 2014, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck southeast China, killing 600 people in Yunnan province. In 2015 there were 7.8 earthquakes in Nepal, with 9,000 dead, and 7.8 in Afghanistan (400 victims).

In spring 2016, a 7.8 quake overwhelmed Ecuador with 659 victims on the coast of the country, while 24 August of the same year was the day of the Italian seismic sequence of Amatrice, Norcia, Visso: a disaster with over 300 victims and more 41 thousand displaced.

In 2017, two large-impact earthquakes occurred. The first in Mexico in September (7.1), with 369 victims and damage to the capital that had not been recorded since the 1985 earthquake. The second in Iran (7.3), in the eastern region of Kermanshah, with 400 victims (and others you are in Iraq). In September 2018, Indonesia recorded a magnitude 7.5 quake on the island of Sulawesi: the resulting tsunami killed 4,300 people.

See also  The orderly operation of national freight logistics monitoring ports completed cargo throughput increased by 2.4% month-on-month – yqqlm

You may also like

Earthquake in Turkey and Syria, the dead are...

find out tonight with us on Twitch

Araña, review of Jon Bilbao’s book (2023)

Pro-Israel Nikki Haley will run for president –...

Earthquake, the latest tragedy on the Turkish-Syrian border

The earth split for 150 kilometers and Anatolia...

Cream cake as simple as happiness

Xi Jinping Sends Condolence Messages to Turkish President...

Why did Delia attack Roma fans | Sport

Piano Battaglia, over 7 thousand visitors on Sunday,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy