In 2012 there were two earthquakes of 6.4 and 6.3 in Iran, with a death toll of about 300 near the city of Tabriz in the north-east of the country. The following year, in 2013, two more “twin” earthquakes of 7.7 and 6.8 devastated the Pakistani province of Balochistan, with a death toll of 825.

In 2014, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck southeast China, killing 600 people in Yunnan province. In 2015 there were 7.8 earthquakes in Nepal, with 9,000 dead, and 7.8 in Afghanistan (400 victims).

In spring 2016, a 7.8 quake overwhelmed Ecuador with 659 victims on the coast of the country, while 24 August of the same year was the day of the Italian seismic sequence of Amatrice, Norcia, Visso: a disaster with over 300 victims and more 41 thousand displaced.

In 2017, two large-impact earthquakes occurred. The first in Mexico in September (7.1), with 369 victims and damage to the capital that had not been recorded since the 1985 earthquake. The second in Iran (7.3), in the eastern region of Kermanshah, with 400 victims (and others you are in Iraq). In September 2018, Indonesia recorded a magnitude 7.5 quake on the island of Sulawesi: the resulting tsunami killed 4,300 people.