World

by admin
Earthquake in Turkey, newborn pulled alive from the rubble after 120 hours: the video that moves the world

The little one survived for five days under the rubble of the building in which he lived, which collapsed due to the extremely violent earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria. The child was pulled alive from the rubble after 120 hours, a rescue that looks like a miracle.

The article Earthquake in Turkey, newborn pulled alive from the rubble after 120 hours: the video that moves the world comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

