Earthquake in Turkey, people stuck under the rubble call for help and try to make their way through the debris

Earthquake in Turkey, people stuck under the rubble call for help and try to make their way through the debris

The earthquake in Turkey of magnitude 7.8 caused extensive damage of all kinds to buildings, over a thousand dead, many injured and many missing. So many people who stayed blocked and trapped in the rubble of destroyed buildings and palaces, among these some of them have recorded videos while asking for help and looking for a way out and to make their way through the debris to be able to save themselves

