The miracle, unfortunately, did not happen. The lifeless body of Angelo Zen, the Italian missing after the earthquake of which there was no news for days, was found among the remains of the Safron Hotel, the hotel where he was staying in Kahramanmaras. The announcement of the sad discovery was made by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani: “We have already taken steps to inform the family and through our Embassy in Turkey to start the procedures for returning the body to Italy”. But if hope has faded for the Italian, relief continues to have it and the rubble of the earthquake still offers miracles. Like that of the 17-year-old who was extracted alive 248 hours after the earthquake, in the Turkish province of Adiyaman. Or those of the many children, often very small, found alive under collapses. For many of them, orphaned, however, there is now a new risk, that of ending up in the hands of unscrupulous people.

The alarm was raised after yet another kidnapping attempt, which took place in a hospital in the Samandag district, near Hatay. A new case after that of little Aya, the newborn found alive in the rubble in northwestern Syria still attached to her mother by the umbilical cord, which someone had tried to take away. But that she has now been moved to a safe place. Angelo Zen, on the other hand, ended up in the tragic death toll, which now exceeds 42,000 dead but counting is being lost.

“The thread of hope has broken,” said the governor of Veneto Luca Zaia. The 60-year-old man was originally from Saronno (Varese), but had moved about twenty years ago: first he had lived with his first wife in Romano D’Ezzelino (Vicenza), and then he had moved to Maerne of Martellago in the Venetian area, where he lived with his second wife, Patrizia Costarella. And where in these very long 10 days of waiting everyone was hoping for good news, that he was among the survivors. No one had heard from the tragic night of the earthquake: the last contact had taken place on February 5th. Zen was one of the many Italians who had been traveling the world for work for years.

He was an entrepreneur, he ensured the maintenance of the machinery used by the goldsmith companies: before that he had himself been an employee of a company in the Bassano area. He often he was in Turkey. This time he had stopped in Kahramanmaras, the epicenter city of the earthquake, destroyed by the quake. His body was identified by Italian teams, by a dog unit of the Guardia di Finanza mountain rescue, which operated on the spot together with the Fire Brigade, police and carabinieri, in close contact with the Foreign Ministry. Since Monday they have been digging incessantly among the remains of the Safron Hotel, the 8-story hotel where Zen stayed, which was completely destroyed by the earthquake. Thanks to the analysis of the plans of the hotel, the Italian teams first managed to identify the point where the room in which he was staying was located and, after three days of searching under the rubble, they identified 3 bodies. Zen’s was the last to be extracted, with the help of Turkish Usar teams.

The recognition of the sixty-year-old from Veneto was carried out by police and carabinieri personnel, as well as by that of the Italian Embassy in Ankara who arrived on the spot. It was ‘Fury’, a dog specialized in searching for people together with his handler, the appointed Francesco D’ Urso, dog instructor of the mountain rescue of Antrodoco (Rieti). With the discovery of Angelo Zen, the Italian victims of the earthquake between Turkey and Syria rise to 7. The entrepreneur joins the Italian-Syrian family found in Antioch on 11 February. The six people who were part of it, three adults and three minors, had left from the province of Milan to go and celebrate the birth of a relative’s child. Many different stories, unfortunately ended in tragedy.