In Turkey il earthquake balance worsens by the hour. I am indeed at least 36,187 people who lost their lives due to the earthquake which hit the south-east of the country and the north-west of Syria on 6 February. This was announced by the Turkish agency for disasters and emergencies AFAD. Over 5,000 confirmed dead so far in Syria.

Over 41,000 dead between Syria and Turkey The overall toll of the tragedy exceeds 41,000 dead, with the Syrian victims growing steadily. For now, a latest report issued by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (Sohr) speaks of 5,651 deaths in the country, including 2,173 in the areas controlled by Damascus and another 3,478 in those controlled by groups in opposition to President Bashar Al Assad . However, again according to Sohr, the number of Syrian victims could exceed 7,000 in the next few days, given the presence of “hundreds of bodies” still under the rubble.

