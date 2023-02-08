Listen to the audio version of the article

The earthquake that hit the Turks and the Syrians is a huge tragedy from a human point of view, but from a geophysical point of view it’s not all that exceptional. “Earthquakes of this intensity and magnitude are not an anomaly and happen several times a year, we just don’t notice it because maybe the earth is shaking on the bottom of the sea,” explains Antonio Piersanti, a physicist at the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology.

In this case there are two tremors that have caused the greatest damage: the first, of magnitude 7.8 on the Richter Scale, tore through the Turkish province of Gaziantep at 2.17 on Monday 7 February (Italian time) and the second of magnitude 7, 5 at 11.24, spreading the damage to Syria. Between them and following them, a devastating seismic swarm of hundreds of tremors continues to shake a very large area between Turkey and Syria.

Is a laceration of more than 150 kilometers also normal?

«What happened unfortunately is part of the normal seismic activity of the planet and does not present any particular anomalies, neither from the point of view of intensity nor from that of amplitude. The Earth is like a pot of boiling polenta: seismic activity distributes this energy, venting it on a multitude of small events where the fault rupture is a few centimeters or meters and on some very large events, such as those verified in Turkey, where the failure can reach hundreds of kilometers or even exceed a thousand kilometers. Although very large, therefore, the Turkish earthquake is normal”.

What should we expect at this point?

«We cannot make precise predictions about the incoming sequence, other than stating with certainty that since the starting event is very powerful – with a magnitude of 7.8 it threw out a lot of energy – other tremors will continue to arrive, even strong ones, whereas for strong it means with a magnitude greater than 5. So unfortunately it is foreseeable that the mourning is not over, because this type of tremors can easily destroy other homes, hospitals, bridges, roads. The queue for this event could stretch for months.”

Antonio Piersanti, physicist of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, on the occasion of the presentation of the results of the Ingv work one year after the Amatrice-Visso-Norcia seismic sequence, Rome, 24 August 2017. ANSA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Are there possible large-scale repercussions on other areas of the Mediterranean?

“An earthquake, no matter how powerful, cannot cause other earthquakes elsewhere. As known, in fact, earthquakes are generated by an accumulation of energy, in the form of elastic deformation. The very large part of this energy, 99 percent, accumulates as a result of the convective movements that occur inside the Earth. And the energy storages are completely independent of each other. The real engine of an earthquake is this, nothing else».