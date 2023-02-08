In the face of the emergency, the response of Caritas has been activated. Aid open to all, Catholics and Orthodox, Christians and Muslims, Turks and migrants. The vicar of Anatolia: “Everything is needed, from food to spiritual comfort and human support even among the refugees themselves”. The bishop of Aleppo: the tragedy is an opportunity to “reflect on peace and collaboration” between Ankara and Damascus

(AsiaNews): “At the moment no distinctions are made, we try to help everyone” because the emergency makes no differences: Christians and Muslims, Turkish citizens and Syrian, Afghan, Iraqi and, for some time now, Iranian refugees too. John Farhad Sadredin, responsible for Caritas Anatolia, blocked for a few hours by snow in central Turkey, is trying to reach Iskenderun “where I will meet the deputy prefect” to coordinate aid “with the local authorities”. He serves, he tells AsiaNews, “full collaboration” and many resources, because the needs are enormous. «The priority – he continues – is to guarantee a hot meal, a blanket, a shelter. As a Church and Caritas we have ordered powdered milk and diapers for small and sick children”. Aid “is open to all” and already in the parish “we have 70 people to whom we provide shelter and a hot meal: they are Catholics, Orthodox, Muslims because tragedy helps put divisions aside”.

According to the World Health Organization, up to 23 million people could be affected in various ways by the devastating earthquake, while the earth continues to shake with strong intensity even today. At the moment the confirmed victims between Turkey and Syria are over 5 thousand (of which about 3,900 in Turkish territory), but these are provisional numbers and still far from the real extent of the tragedy. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has taken over the powers and management of the Civil Protection (AFAD) sent the Minister of Agriculture to Adana where he was subjected to very harsh protests by the local population who complain of delays in relief efforts and denounce the collapse of recently built buildings, a sign of corruption and malfeasance. Meanwhile, the first news of repressions is beginning to filter through, with the Turkish police allegedly arresting four people for having “criticized” the delays in relief efforts on social media.

The help of the Church

The devastating earthquake with its epicenter in Anatolia, and the more than 240 aftershocks (one of which of magnitude 7.5), were felt distinctly in various countries in the region, from Lebanon to Israel, but it is in Syria that caused the greater damage besides Turkey. Hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing the war that has ravaged the Arab nation since the spring of 2011 live in the area. In a decade they have poured into the arms of Erdogan – who first welcomed them in the name of Islam and now, together to a substantial slice of the country, wants to repatriate them because they are held jointly responsible for the economic crisis – 3.6 million Syrians, the largest number in the world.

“Yesterday they managed to rescue Christian families in Iskenderun – says John Farhad Sadredin – but two victims are counted in Antioch; one is the sacristan of Adana, who went to visit the city and remained buried under the rubble. Beyond the numbers, it is necessary to provide assistance – including psychological assistance – to two countries divided by years of conflict but which are now facing a common tragedy”.

«Let’s hope that this earthquake – intervenes mgr. Paolo Bizzeti, vicar of Anatolia who is coordinating aid from Italy while waiting to return to Turkey – may it be an opportunity for renewed solidarity, to go beyond the divisions and sufferings of the past». «This morning in Iskenderun – continues the prelate – there was a strong explosion, perhaps a chemical factory, and a probably toxic cloud enveloped the city. Now we also fear a series of terrible side effects, the situation is getting worse. In the spaces of the episcopate we welcomed 50/70 people left homeless».

As a Church, the goal is to be able to draw a “map of the situation”, says the vicar, and a meeting of Caritas Turkey is scheduled for the day “to see how to organize the work, starting with fundraising which will be essential and for this I have given precise instructions in a statement. Everything is needed, from food to spiritual comfort and human support even among the refugees themselves: we have families – confirms Msgr. Bizzeti – which we have been following for years with various projects and which count several dead, including children, others are under the rubble. Refugees are the poorest of the poor, the situation is evolving and we are far from tracing the true extent of the tragedy”.

«Syrians, Afghans, Iraqis, Iranians: we have always helped everyone – continues Caritas head John Farhad Sadredin -. In Gaziantep we had four projects for women, especially widows who are often alone at home and without resources. Yesterday we learned that five of them died under the ruins. In Cappadocia we had a canteen for Afghan families, with internal production of bread, yoghurt, jam and pickles made by the women». In Iskenderun, he concludes, «400 blankets should arrive, many young people from different cities are converging in the area to help in the emergency. But it is essential to coordinate the interventions, for this there will be a meeting with Caritas internationalis and tomorrow the arrival of delegations from Italy and the United States is expected”.

In this phase of great emergency, experience in the field, coordination (also with local authorities) and listening are needed, as underlined by Giulia Longo, program manager of Caritas Turkey. One of the objectives of the intervention, she explains, is «to reach even those who are forgotten, to bring our presence among the refugees. The earthquake is not only a natural catastrophe, but also concerns the migration issue. Many of our pre-earthquake projects in Gaziantep were dedicated to refugee women, micro-credit businesses, winter clothing production… one of them died under the rubble. We also need counseling centers, because almost everyone has an acquaintance who died in the earthquake, and meeting points” in the face of a “common tragedy” for Turks and immigrants who in recent times “have hardly accepted or integrated into each other. Coordination is needed (with the authorities, ndr) and balance, going towards the other looking at the need».

IThe drama of the Syrian refugees

The provinces of Gaziantep (where there is an office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees) and Kahramanmaras are located near the border and host displaced persons and internal refugees. Syrians fleeing the war began to migrate in early 2011, but it was in 2016 that Ankara made the decision to build three “centres”, using abandoned containers. Those in Kahramanmaras can accommodate up to 25,000 people, a temporary accommodation dictated by the emergency which, however, has never found a definitive solution. So much so that today up to 500,000 refugees live in the Gaziantep region out of a population of two million, and soap traders have moved the production center of the famous widespread soap to the area from Aleppo.

International agencies, activists and Church workers themselves agree that the earthquake struck in a region where millions of people were already victims of a devastating humanitarian crisis. And in which, even in normal times, efforts aimed at distributing aid were complicated – if not blocked – by territorial disputes, first of all the “buffer” zone wanted by Erdogan to stem the (alleged) Kurdish threat. To achieve the goal the president has repeatedly announced a massive military operation of land across the border, in Syrian territory, fueling tensions with the Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad, mitigated only in recent weeks by rumors of dialogue between Ankara and Damascus.

«After 12 years of wars, violence and poverty – says ad AsiaNews the Chaldean bishop of Aleppo, Msgr. Antoine Audo – now we have perhaps reached the ultimate point of all these disasters. Nature itself rebelled and attacked. In these hours I have been very impressed by the many Muslims who experience this event as a mystery, trying to accept God’s will and in a spirit of obedience. In all these years I have lived through the tragedy of war, the economic crisis, Covid, I have tried to work for peace, but with this earthquake I, like many others, have truly seen death with our own eyes, a unique experience in its drama . Now is the time to intervene and try to help, for this reason a meeting is scheduled with all the Catholic bishops of the region, from blankets to food, so that people can find the strength and confidence to go home and rebuild”.

In these hours Aleppo has returned to the center of international news, after having been the epicenter of the conflict for years, with the dead and the devastation, only to be forgotten afterwards. But among the other realities devastated by war and earthquake there is the north-west of the country, which is under the control of jihadist and rebel groups, where there is no widespread presence of international movements and it is even more difficult to fully grasp the extent catastrophic earthquake. The Syrian Civil Defense, a sort of civil defense operating in the territories held by the rebels, speaks of a state of emergency and calls for international aid. According to estimates provided yesterday by the group, over 700 people died and more than two thousand were injured but the numbers are constantly updated, with teams of rescuers digging through the rubble and corpses that continue to emerge from the remains of the destroyed buildings. Among the many is the case of the village of Besnaya, in the north-western area of ​​the province of Idlib, near the Turkish-Syrian border, where a residential complex of 140 apartments was razed to the ground.

“In front of us – continues the bishop of Aleppo – we have a mosque, which has suffered heavy damage. We want to pay them an official visit, to offer our condolences and provide some help. This earthquake is a test for everyone”, concluded Msgr. Audo, a test «that has fallen on the shoulders of Syria and Turkey so that it can become an opportunity to go further and reflect on peace and collaboration. To think of the many victims among refugees, for a perspective that knows how to break down walls and have a follow-up even at the level of society (and governments, ed)».