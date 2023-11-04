Earthquake in western Nepal: 132 dead and one hundred injured

At least 132 deaths were caused by the earthquake that struck Nepal occidentale. About a hundred were injured. The toll – as reported by the local media – is destined to get even worse: rescuers are trying to reach the villages in the most remote areas. The victims were located in the districts of Yajarkot e Rukum, near the epicenter of the earthquake. According to the National Seismological Center of Nepal, the earthquake was of magnitude 6.4.

Social media was flooded with videos of people outside their homes as the tremors continued for more than seven seconds. Mud houses collapsed or were severely damaged. Images showed people digging through the rubble of destroyed buildings, in the dead of night, looking for survivors. Jajarkot hospital is full of injured people.”

(afp)

According to the local press, the Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal he left for the affected region. In a post on Roads are blocked due to landslides.

Earthquakes are not rare in the country, some even very violent. In 2015, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed almost 9,000 people and over half a million homes were destroyed.

