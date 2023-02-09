Listen to the audio version of the article

The government of Israel has said it has received a request for assistance from the Syrian side for earthquake relief that hit the area bordering Turkey and is ready to grant it, in what would be a sign of détente between the two Villages.

However, the pro-government Syrian newspaper Al-Watan has denied that Damascus has requested Israeli help.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered sending Israeli aid to Turkeythe epicenter of Monday’s earthquake, with the first flights departing today.

“Since the request for help has also been received for the victims of the earthquake in Syria, I have given instructions in this sense,” he said during a ceremony at a hospital near Tel Aviv. Netanyahu said the request for humanitarian aid for Syria it had been sent “by a diplomat”. “I approved the request and I believe it will be implemented soon,” he added.

The aid that Israel will send includes blankets, tents and medicines. The Netanyahu government has also indicated the willingness to receive the woundedif requested.