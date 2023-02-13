The death toll from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria exceeds 33,000 while hopes of finding other survivors in the rubble are fading by the hour
Earthquake: almost 39 thousand dead in Turkey and Syria
The death toll from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that devastated Turkey and Syria on Monday has risen to 38,905 dead after the latest estimates announced. In Turkey there are 29,605 confirmed victims, while in Syria almost 9,300. Here, in particular, the number of victims “will continue to grow as we gain access” to the affected areas, said WHO regional head of emergencies, Rick Brennan, quoted by SkyNews, during a press conference in Damascus.
In Syria the toll exceeds 9,000 victims
In Syria, the death toll from the earthquake is “about 4,800 dead and 2,500 injured in government-controlled areas, while in rebel areas there are 4,500 dead and 7,500 injured”: announced WHO regional emergency manager Rick Brennan, quoted by SkyNews, during a press conference in Damascus with the head of the organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesusis.
UN representative: “We have let the Syrians down”
Top UN humanitarian operations official Martin Griffiths admitted the UN had failed to deliver aid to people in the opposition-controlled region of Syria after Monday’s devastating earthquake. “So far we have let people down in northwest Syria. They feel rightly abandoned. Seeking international aid that hasn’t arrived,” he wrote in a tweet. “My duty and our obligation is to correct this mistake as quickly as possible. This is my goal now,” he said during a visit to the border area.