16:43

UN representative: “We have let the Syrians down”

Top UN humanitarian operations official Martin Griffiths admitted the UN had failed to deliver aid to people in the opposition-controlled region of Syria after Monday’s devastating earthquake. “So far we have let people down in northwest Syria. They feel rightly abandoned. Seeking international aid that hasn’t arrived,” he wrote in a tweet. “My duty and our obligation is to correct this mistake as quickly as possible. This is my goal now,” he said during a visit to the border area.