Earthquake near Croatia | Info

Croatia was hit by an earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale.

Croatia was hit by an earthquake today around 15:20 3.1 on the Richter scale, writes “Dnevnihk.hr”. The epicenter was near the town of Petrinje, reported the Seismological Service of the Republic of Croatia.

The locals of Petrinja describe the earthquake as a “strong explosion”. They state that they have not felt such earthquakes for a long time.

“A strong explosion, thunder, the house shook. The terrible sound of creaking walls“; “There was a nice thump, as if my car had crashed into a building“; “It hasn’t been like this for long“, say people from Petrinj.

