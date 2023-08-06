Home » Earthquake near Zadar Info
Earthquake near Zadar Info

by admin
Earthquake near Zadar Info

Zadar was hit by an earthquake.

Izvor: Screenshot

An earthquake of magnitude 3 on the Richter scale shook the area of ​​Zadar tonight.

“Tonight, August 5, 2023, at 20 hours and 34 minutes, seismographs of the Seismological Service of the Republic of Croatia recorded a moderate earthquake with an epicenter in the sea near the island of Pasman,” announced the Seismological Service. On the EMSC app, users wrote that it was loud and that the shaking was severe.

“It shook well”, “Hard, a sound like thunder, or the impact of a cannon”, “Like a bomb”, they commented.

(MONDO/Jutarnji list)

