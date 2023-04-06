by palermolive.it – ​​11 seconds ago

Earthquake in the night off the coast of Sicily. According to data released by INGV, an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 occurred in the area of ​​the Catania coast at 03:34:36. The earthquake, with geographic coordinates (lat, lon)…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Earthquake off the coast of Sicily, recorded shock in the night appeared 11 seconds ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».