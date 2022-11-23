A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 was registered at 4:08 local time (2:08 in Italy) in north-western Turkey.

According to data from the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv) and the US geological monitoring service Usgs, the earthquake had its hypocenter less than 10 kilometers deep and its epicenter 15 km from Duzce (about 230 km from Istanbul and 240 from Ankara).