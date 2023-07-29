Earthquake Taylor Swift: her concert caused seismic activity in Seattle

A concert of Taylor Swift this past weekend shook the earth: literally, since a seismograph recorded it.

One of the great hits of the pop star is Shake it offand his fans – about 70,000 spectators who attended the concerts on July 22 and 23 in Seattle – must have taken it literally: because their dancing and bouncing made the ground shake so vigorously that it was recorded by a seismograph, reports The New York Times.

The measurement indicated tremors corresponding to a small earthquake measuring 2.3, seismologist Mouse Reusch explained to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network. The event – ​​the result of a mix of audience, music and all the paraphernalia associated with a concert – has already been renamed Swift Quake.

