The area hit by the terrible earthquake that hit southern Turkey corresponds to the central western part of the Turkish-Syrian border. An area that in recent years had ended up in the news for reasons essentially related to its proximity to the Syrian conflict. Gaziantep, the province of Hatay and Adana have for years been the main connection nodes used by the Isis jihadists who left Europe to join forces in the madness of the caliphate. Adana and Gaziantep are the two cities in which the Turkish security forces have carried out the most operations to vanquish ISIS cells and Gaziantep itself, which is just over 70 km from Aleppo, was hit by a terrible kamikaze attack that killed 56 people at the end of August 2016.

One of the single bloodiest attacks in the history of Turkey, which ISIS has launched in retaliation for Ankara’s decision to attack the caliphate in central-northern Syria. The same province of Gaziantep in those same days has in fact constituted the gateway of the Turkish army to the areas of Jarabulus and Mar’e, removed from the control of the caliphate after a 6-month military operation that cost the lives of more than 70 soldiers Turks. The first Turkish operation on the Syrian border, the bloodiest, which will be followed by two other interventions, both against the Syrian Kurds of the Ypg in 2018. A strategic area also for energy. In fact, the Kirkuk-Yumurtalik pipeline passes through here, connecting the rich fields of Mosul and Kirkuk, in northern Iraq and Iraqi Kurdistan, with Turkey. A supply suspended due to the earthquake as a precaution.

The earthquake also caused damage to the gas pipeline which from Haifa in Israel penetrates southern Turkey through the province of Hatay, the extreme southern branch on the border with Syria. A very important gas pipeline in the near future, because it should guarantee the flow of the very rich Israeli fields first to Turkey and from there to Europe. One of the main alternatives to Russian gas for Ankara and the EU. A fire broke out following the formation of two different fissures 3 km away from each other, an incident prompting the Turkish state-owned company Botas to temporarily and as a precaution suspend the flow of gas in some areas of three different provinces, several villages and small towns.

According to the Turkish state company Botas, other damages and two other fires occurred in the internal section that branches off from the aforementioned main gas pipeline from Gaziantep to Kahramanmaras, two of the provinces directly affected by the earthquake, the latter being the epicenter of the main shock. The fire has been extinguished and gas flow has resumed, but it will take 48 hours for a regular supply to reach all affected areas.

Also in this case it is precisely the areas affected by the earthquake that have played a fundamental role. The «Ramoscello D’Ulivo» operation launched at the end of January 2018 and lasting a month and a half, will start from the province of Hatay, also crossing the village of Nurdagi, the epicenter of a 6.6 magnitude shock. The latest operation in chronological order dates back to October 2019. “Source of peace” will last just 9 days during which the Turkish army will attack across the border from the province of Urfa which shook in the night, but where it was registered in the late morning a second earthquake of grade 7.6. The same province of Urfa had been hit by the first Isis attack in Turkey in July 2015, 33 dead in a gathering of pro-Kurdish activists caused by a suicide bomber. The same area devastated by the earthquake had ended up at the center of attention due to the humanitarian crisis that involved the escape of Syrians from the war. For years, the main reception camps have been set up along the border, including Kilis and Nizip, the two largest camps, located not far from Gaziantep and Urfa. Once the camps were closed, the refugees moved mainly to the cities. It is no coincidence that after the metropolis of Istanbul, Gaziantep is the city with the largest Syrian community, a good 463,000 people and is followed in the ranking by the other three cities mainly affected by the earthquake: the aforementioned Urfa, where 371,000 Syrians live, the province of Hatay where they are 357,000 and Adana, where they are 252,000.

